Head to Head Review: Nexa Resources (NEXA) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allegheny Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Allegheny Technologies does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies $3.53 billion 0.83 -$91.89 million ($0.86) -27.16 Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.82 $126.88 million $1.45 12.26

Nexa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allegheny Technologies. Allegheny Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies -2.61% 3.47% 1.06% Nexa Resources 6.75% 5.81% 2.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegheny Technologies and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 Nexa Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $28.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Nexa Resources has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Allegheny Technologies.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Allegheny Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts. The FRP segment produces, converts and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys, in a range of product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

