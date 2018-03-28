Head to Head Review: Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) vs. Its Peers

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Applied Industrial Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 5.43% 16.53% 8.99% Applied Industrial Technologies Competitors 3.79% 14.11% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $2.59 billion $133.91 million 19.21 Applied Industrial Technologies Competitors $3.86 billion $259.46 million 2.79

Applied Industrial Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Industrial Technologies. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Industrial Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Applied Industrial Technologies Competitors 585 3002 2923 84 2.38

Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Industrial Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Industrial Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies rivals beat Applied Industrial Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. It operates in two segments: service center-based distribution and fluid power businesses. The service center-based distribution segment provides customers with a range of industrial products primarily through a network of service centers. The fluid power businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components, design and assemble fluid power systems, and perform equipment repair. The fluid power businesses primarily sell products and services directly to customers rather than through the service centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.