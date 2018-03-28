Reviewing Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS: RHNO) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Natural Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.42% -7.44% Natural Resource Partners 32.67% 39.34% 5.84%

Volatility and Risk

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and Natural Resource Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million 0.11 -$18.79 million ($1.75) -1.09 Natural Resource Partners $378.02 million 0.92 $88.66 million $3.48 8.19

Natural Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Rhino Resource Partners. Rhino Resource Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rhino Resource Partners and Natural Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Resource Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Natural Resource Partners has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Natural Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Resource Partners is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Natural Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rhino Resource Partners does not pay a dividend. Natural Resource Partners pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Rhino Resource Partners on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP is an energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. The Company produces, processes and sells coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the United States. It operates through four segments. The Central Appalachia segment consists of over two mining complexes: Tug River and Rob Fork. The Northern Appalachia segment consists of the Hopedale mining complex and the Leesville field. The Rhino Western segment includes its underground mine in the Western Bituminous region. The Illinois Basin segment includes its underground mine, preparation plant and river loadout facility, and Taylorville field reserves located in central Illinois. Its Other category consists of its ancillary businesses and remaining oil and natural gas activities.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P. owns, operates, manages and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates and other natural resources. Coal Royalty and Other segment consists primarily of coal royalty and coal related transportation and processing assets. As of December 31, 2016, Soda Ash segment included the Company’s 49% non-controlling equity interest in Ciner Wyoming, a trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. VantaCore’s operating businesses include Laurel Aggregates, located in Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania; Winn Materials/McIntosh Construction, located in Clarksville, Tennessee; Grand Rivers, located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, and Southern Aggregates, located near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

