ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) versus Ellie Mae (ELLI) Head-To-Head Review

Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellie Mae and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellie Mae $417.04 million 7.46 $52.85 million $1.48 61.27 ServiceNow $1.93 billion 14.45 -$149.13 million ($0.87) -183.72

Ellie Mae has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceNow. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellie Mae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ellie Mae has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellie Mae and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellie Mae 12.67% 5.39% 4.87% ServiceNow -7.71% -23.78% -4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellie Mae and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellie Mae 1 3 9 0 2.62 ServiceNow 0 5 28 1 2.88

Ellie Mae currently has a consensus target price of $105.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $154.36, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Ellie Mae’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ellie Mae is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

Ellie Mae beats ServiceNow on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc. is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management. It delivers Encompass software in an on-demand Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It also hosts the Ellie Mae Network, an electronic platform that allows Encompass users to conduct electronic business transactions with investors and service providers they work with in order to process and fund loans.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments. The platform also enables customers to create, by themselves or with its partners, their own service-oriented business applications throughout the enterprise. The Company delivers its software through the Internet as a service. It markets its services to enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, consumer products, information technology services, healthcare, government, education and technology. It operates data centers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

