Head to Head Review: SS&C Technologies (SSNC) vs. NetEase (NTES)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SS&C Technologies and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 6 2 3.00 NetEase 3 3 7 0 2.31

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $49.63, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $343.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.31%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 19.63% 15.39% 6.82% NetEase 19.64% 24.93% 16.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SS&C Technologies pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetEase pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $1.68 billion 6.45 $328.86 million $1.54 33.96 NetEase $8.32 billion 4.46 $1.65 billion $11.95 23.49

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetEase beats SS&C Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting software, performance measurement and attribution, banking and lending solutions, trading and treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, and property management. Its software-enabled services consist of on and offshore fund administration services; cloud-based portfolio management platform, outsourced daily reconciliation, and data management services; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; and customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, such as installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational and retail banks, credit unions, hedge and private equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial and real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others. Its online games business primarily focuses on offering personal computer (PC)-client massively multi-player online role-playing games (PC-client MMORPGs), as well as mobile games to the Chinese market. The NetEase Websites provide Internet users with Chinese language online services centered over three core service categories, which include content, community and communication. Its online advertising offerings include banner advertising, direct e-mail, sponsored special events, games, contests and other activities. It offers free and fee-based premium e-mail services to its individual users and corporate users.

