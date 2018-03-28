Trivago (TRVG) versus Blucora (BCOR) Head-To-Head Review

Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Trivago has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago -1.30% -1.57% -1.25% Blucora 5.31% 11.22% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trivago and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 2 7 2 0 2.00 Blucora 0 0 4 0 3.00

Trivago currently has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 93.11%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $25.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Blucora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trivago and Blucora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $1.17 billion 2.00 -$14.10 million ($0.05) -133.57 Blucora $509.56 million 2.20 $27.03 million $0.58 41.47

Blucora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blucora beats Trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options. The Company offers access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries via more than 50 localized websites and applications in various languages. The Company also offers marketing tools and services to hotels and hotel chains, as well as to online travel agencies and advertisers, among others. Its principal executive offices are located in Germany.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

