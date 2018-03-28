American Airlines Group (AAL) vs. International Consoltd Airlns Grp (ICAGY) Financial Survey

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group and International Consoltd Airlns Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given American Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than International Consoltd Airlns Grp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Airlines Group and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $42.21 billion 0.57 $1.92 billion $3.91 12.95 International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion 0.27 $2.26 billion $4.59 3.67

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Airlines Group. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Airlines Group pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

American Airlines Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 4.55% 63.78% 4.57% International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09%

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company’s cargo division provides a range of freight and mail services with facilities and interline connections available across the globe. Together with its regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers operating as American Eagle, its airline operated an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, District of Columbia, as of December 31, 2016. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, approximately 199 million passengers boarded its mainline and regional flights.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.