Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDICAL CARE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Encompass Health to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Encompass Health pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MEDICAL CARE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Encompass Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encompass Health 0 2 2 0 2.50 Encompass Health Competitors 720 3457 5315 129 2.50

Encompass Health presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.04%. As a group, “MEDICAL CARE” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Encompass Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Encompass Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Encompass Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Encompass Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Encompass Health has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encompass Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encompass Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encompass Health 6.45% 20.59% 5.43% Encompass Health Competitors -68.28% -654.54% -22.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encompass Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Encompass Health $3.97 billion $256.30 million 21.19 Encompass Health Competitors $7.60 billion $240.54 million -13,386.40

Encompass Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Encompass Health. Encompass Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Encompass Health beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice. It is an owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on both an inpatient and outpatient basis. It offers its home health and hospice services through Encompass Home Health and Hospice business (Encompass). Encompass operates home health and hospice agencies in 25 states, with concentrations in the Southeast, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 123 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.