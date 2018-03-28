Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and 1st Century Bancshares (FCTY) Head-To-Head Review

1st Century Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCTY) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Century Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Century Bancshares 3.91% 1.67% 0.15% Old Second Bancorp 12.85% 7.82% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Century Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Century Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.19%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Century Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. 1st Century Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Century Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Century Bancshares N/A N/A N/A $0.25 44.88 Old Second Bancorp $117.87 million 3.51 $15.13 million $0.77 18.12

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Century Bancshares. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Century Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats 1st Century Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Century Bancshares

1st Century Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for 1st Century Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus is relationship banking to family and middle market businesses, professional service firms, and high net worth individuals, real estate investors and entrepreneurs. It offers various loan products, including business and personal lines of credit and term loans; tenant improvement and equipment financing; bridge and specific purpose loans; commercial, industrial, multi-family residential real estate lending; personal home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards for business and personal use. Its deposit products include business checking, money market and certificates of deposit; personal checking, money market and certificates of deposits; attorney-client trust accounts, trust accounts, and cash management. Its loan and deposit activities are based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, L.L.C. The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

