Head-To-Head Survey: Orbotech (ORBK) and CalAmp (CAMP)

Orbotech (NASDAQ: ORBK) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orbotech and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbotech 0 5 4 0 2.44 CalAmp 0 2 6 0 2.75

Orbotech presently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.43%. CalAmp has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Orbotech.

Profitability

This table compares Orbotech and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbotech 14.69% 15.98% 11.22% CalAmp 5.00% 19.20% 7.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Orbotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Orbotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Orbotech has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbotech and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbotech $900.86 million 3.29 $132.38 million $2.71 22.60 CalAmp $351.10 million 2.31 -$7.90 million $0.49 46.47

Orbotech has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp. Orbotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orbotech beats CalAmp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services direct imaging, automated optical inspection (AOI), automated optical shaping, via formation laser drilling tools, additive printing solutions, and other production systems used in the manufacture of PCBs; AOI, test, repair, and process monitoring systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs; and etch, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, and molecular vapor deposition equipment used in the manufacture of SDs, such as micro-electro-mechanical systems, advanced semiconductor packaging, power and radio frequency devices, and high brightness light emitting diode devices. It is also involved in the research, development, and marketing of products for the deposition of thin film coating of various materials on crystalline silicon photovoltaic wafers for solar energy panels. In addition, the company develops and markets check processing and healthcare payments automation solutions to banks, financial, and other payment processing institutions and healthcare providers through system integrators and solution providers. The company was formerly known as Optrotech Ltd. and changed its name to Orbotech Ltd. as a result of its merger with Orbot Systems Ltd. in October 1992. Orbotech Ltd. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

