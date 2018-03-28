Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 237,032 Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $88,765.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.49%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

