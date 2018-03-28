Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Position in IBM (IBM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,818 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IBM by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 9,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 807,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IBM to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

IBM stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBM has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $176.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141,279.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hemenway-trust-co-llc-grows-position-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm-updated.html.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.