Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($127.16) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($162.96) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale set a €147.00 ($181.48) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €144.00 ($177.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.75 ($150.31).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at €104.40 ($128.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

