JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($134.57) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a €104.00 ($128.40) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.75 ($150.31).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €104.40 ($128.89) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($160.06). The company has a market capitalization of $45,850.00 and a PE ratio of 18.16.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

