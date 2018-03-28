Baader Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €114.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €114.00 ($140.74) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €147.00 ($181.48) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.75 ($150.31).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA HEN3) opened at €105.70 ($130.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a one year high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

