Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($162.96) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.75 ($150.31).

HEN3 stock opened at €105.40 ($130.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

