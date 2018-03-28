Henry Schein (HSIC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.31.

HSIC stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,073.12, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,333 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,475,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,743 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 230,115 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

