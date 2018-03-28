Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Position Increased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Becton Dickinson and worth $39,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $213.38. 513,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,684. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $175.66 and a 52-week high of $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $57,308.70, a PE ratio of 163.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.01%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP John E. Gallagher sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,623.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total transaction of $58,737,559.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,420,918.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,108 shares of company stock valued at $61,321,396. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

