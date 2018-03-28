Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $521,888.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $116,511.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,677 shares of company stock valued at $56,885,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $178.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40,858.84, a P/E ratio of 154.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-acquires-new-holdings-in-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx.html.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.