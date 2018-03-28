Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $29.48 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $29,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. AXA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 252,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $13,263,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 52,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26,604.58, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

In other Amphenol news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,152.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-boosts-stake-in-amphenol-co-aph-updated.html.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor- based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments, which include Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.