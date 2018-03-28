Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $25.03 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.18% of FirstEnergy worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 170.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.09 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 1,825,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,011,129. The company has a market capitalization of $16,165.30, a PE ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $35.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-grows-stake-in-firstenergy-corp-fe-updated.html.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.