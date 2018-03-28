Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4,278.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

