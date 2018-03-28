Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $27.42 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,407,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,688,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,963,000 after buying an additional 133,232 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 337,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 229,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,048 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $72,158.05, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-sells-12500-shares-of-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-updated.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.