Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER) shares traded up 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 23,388,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 6,870,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/herencia-resources-her-trading-16-3-higher.html.

Herencia Resources Company Profile

Herencia Resources plc (Herencia) is engaged in mineral exploration and development. The Company holds a portfolio of copper-silver and zinc-silver-lead-copper-gold properties in Chile, South America. The Company’s segments include Mineral Exploration and Central Costs. The Company holds interest in the Paguanta Project in northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Herencia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herencia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.