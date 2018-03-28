Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given a $34.00 price objective by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 537,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,993. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,861.87, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,791.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,680. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

