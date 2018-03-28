Hershey (HSY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hershey earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3906197756507 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Hershey stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.25. 1,063,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $20,631.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Hershey (HSY) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hershey-hsy-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.