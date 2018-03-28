Hess (NYSE:HES) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Hess (NYSE:HES) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hess earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.9004508275829 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. 3,973,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,342. Hess has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $15,903.91, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.62%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,312 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $280,442.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 93,712 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $4,150,504.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,885,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,526,998.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

