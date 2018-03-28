Constellation Brands (STZ) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 857,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 695,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.34.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 629,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,832. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.53 and a twelve month high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,904.35, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/high-falls-advisors-inc-has-416000-holdings-in-constellation-brands-stz-updated.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.