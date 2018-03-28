High Falls Advisors Inc Invests $208,000 in Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Stock

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNKN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 183,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dunkin’ Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71. Dunkin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4,988.94, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Dunkin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

In related news, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of Dunkin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $2,830,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $293,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,199. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dunkin’ Brands from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dunkin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dunkin’ Brands from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Dunkin’ Brands Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

