Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,276,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 255,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,385,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $181,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,144 shares of company stock worth $14,502,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. 640,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,400. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,507.48, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

