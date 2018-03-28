HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,858 Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Emcor Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Emcor Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emcor Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Emcor Group stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. 60,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,324. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $4,512.26, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

