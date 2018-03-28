HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 119,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,447,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,784.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs raised Phillips 66 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/highpoint-advisor-group-llc-sells-636-shares-of-phillips-66-psx-updated.html.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.