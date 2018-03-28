HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,048 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 3,368.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $101.84.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal, Inc. Class A will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

