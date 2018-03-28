Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owned 0.30% of ProShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,756,000.

Get ProShares Trust alerts:

ProShares Trust stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Trust has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hikari Tsushin Inc. Takes $423,000 Position in ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:SJB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hikari-tsushin-inc-invests-423000-in-proshares-trust-sjb-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.