Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,160 at Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,180 ($16.30) to GBX 1,160 ($16.03) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 895 ($12.37) to GBX 997 ($13.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($20.72) to GBX 800 ($11.05) in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($14.97).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON HIK) opened at GBX 1,110 ($15.34) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 814.20 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($32.41). The company has a market capitalization of $2,670.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hikma-pharmaceuticals-hik-price-target-cut-to-gbx-1160-by-analysts-at-peel-hunt-updated.html.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.