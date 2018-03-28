Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.0827074162471 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 185,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,391. The stock has a market cap of $313.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

