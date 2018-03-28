Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell’s diversified business portfolio aims to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. The company’s diligent focus on working capital management, free cash flow generation and a conservative balance sheet remain key positive attributes amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company invests in innovative technologies which will help it maintain its leadership position. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, adverse foreign currency translations, high R&D expenses and volatility in commodity prices are likely to hurt its growth momentum. A change in the U.S. government’s defense and aerospace funding could adversely impact sales of Aerospace’s defense and space-related products and services. Honeywell is highly dependent on its supply chain to scale production and adjust delivery of long-lead time products during times of volatile demand. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.73.

Honeywell International (NYSE HON) opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $110,499.17, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 113.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

