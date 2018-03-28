Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 103,443 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Hope Bancorp worth $35,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 310,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $809,012.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 73,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,979. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,473.31, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.26 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

