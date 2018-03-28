Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 181 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

HZD has been the topic of a number of other reports. N+1 Singer cut their target price on Horizon Discovery Group from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($3.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Discovery Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.83 ($3.13).

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 and a PE ratio of -1,125.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Milner purchased 90,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £149,311.80 ($206,288.75). Also, insider Susan Galbraith purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £125,300 ($173,114.12). Insiders purchased a total of 464,492 shares of company stock valued at $76,709,180 over the last three months.

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc is a United Kingdom-based life science company. The Company uses gene editing and gene modulation application. Through the application of these technologies the Company enables researchers to alter almost any gene or modulate its function in human or mammalian cells to generate models that mimic the genetic abnormalities found in diseases such as cancer.

