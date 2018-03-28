Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2487 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 141,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,776. Horizons NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

