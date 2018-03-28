Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hospital Co. of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3440985669663 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Hospital Co. of America stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,899. The firm has a market cap of $34,283.57, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Hospital Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $358,373.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $5,526,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

