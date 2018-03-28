Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley Buys 3,796 Shares of Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley purchased 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $27,672.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 5.23. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $117.85, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWCC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 53.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 648,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 225,813 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 827,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HWCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

