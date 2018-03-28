Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.22. 15,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,649. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12-month low of $234.02 and a 12-month high of $288.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158,180.00 and a PE ratio of 11.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hoylecohen LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/hoylecohen-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.