HSBC Upgrades Verizon Communications (VZ) to Buy

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194,303.27, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 189,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

