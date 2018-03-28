Huami (HMI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.20

News articles about Huami (NYSE:HMI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huami earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7809418581865 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Huami stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 75,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,594. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $115.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huami in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.40 price target on the stock.

Huami Corp is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. The Company designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. The Company markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The Amazfit range of products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers.

