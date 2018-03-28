Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,791,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 2,552,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,616,724 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 956,148 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,368,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 730,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,655,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 707,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 403,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2,050.98, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

