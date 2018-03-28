Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $1.17

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Hush has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $9,113.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00014703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00666939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.44 or 0.02654230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00034937 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00245870 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00048668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00079000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00354790 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,521,150 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.