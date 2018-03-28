I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.49 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00014000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $49,380.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.04421280 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007669 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012569 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 16,618,267 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

