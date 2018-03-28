IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,660,702 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of IAMGOLD worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,246 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2,497.11, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.17. IAMGOLD Corp has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC set a $7.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

