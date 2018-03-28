ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv stock traded up GBX 100.23 ($1.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.25 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,973. ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv has a twelve month low of GBX 100.75 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.25 ($1.47).

About ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to construct a portfolio of quality, defensive, senior debt investments secured by first ranking fixed charges against the United Kingdom commercial property investments, providing target dividends of circa 6% per annum on the initial public offer (IPO) issue price, paid quarterly, with an underlying target portfolio internal rate of return (IRR) of 8% per annum.

